Tributes have poured in after the death of a Portadown youngster, Frank James McCaffrey, yesterday.

A post on Tír na nÓg GAA club in Port adown said that ‘Frank was a member of the Tír na nÓg GAA club in Portadown where he became known as 'Frank the Tank' after starring at various underage levels.

A statement from the club on Sunday night says: "The committee, members, players and coaches of Tír na nÓg are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Frank James McCaffrey.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Frank James’ mother Jean, father Francis, sisters Hayley and Rosa, cousins and players Joe, Tom and Sam and the entire family circle.

"Frank James, fondly referred to by his teammates as “Frank the Tank” was a formidable forward and a key player on our U14 double championship winning and U16.5 championship winning teams.

"Frank always had a smile and a twinkle in his eye and provided the craic on many an away day with his team. A laid-back lad with a kind soul, who did his talking on the pitch.