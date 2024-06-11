Fianna Grace Harkin, aged four, died in a tragic accident near her home

Tributes have flooded social media after the tragic death of Fianna Grace Harkin who died in a tragic accident near her home on June 8.

A spokesman said police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a young child at a property in the Tirruadh Road area of Draperstown on Saturday evening, June 8. And a post-mortem would be held to establish the cause of death. No more details about her death have been released.

A death notice for the child describes her as the ‘beloved daughter of Brian and Karen, sister of Cahair, Shannon, Emma and Sara’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her Requiem Mass will be held at 2pm on June 11 in St Columba’s Church Straw with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The service will be able to be viewed on http://www.devlinmedia.tv

On social media, the tot’s mother Karen said: “My Beautiful Baby Girl I will love and miss you forever, mummy's Snuggle Buggle”.

Fianna attended Ballinascreen Early Years Play Group and in a social media post, the play group said: “Everyone here at Ballinascreen Early Years are totally heartbroken with this tragic news of the passing our pupil Fíanna Harkin. She will be forever missed by all the staff and children in preschool class.”

Ballinascreen GAA announced the postponement of its senior and reserve games on Sunday in the wake of the tragedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile another post on social media posted on Sunday said: “The Brightest star went to heaven yesterday and we are completely heartbroken. Fianna Grace Harkin was undoubtedly an old soul, a little granny who could buy and sell you and could strike up the best conversation with everyone she met. She kept us entertained every single day in life. Fianna loved Ballinascreen club, football and all the girls. She was our little mascot and never missed a game supporting her girls.

"No one will ever make sense of this tragedy because you simply can’t. We were all blessed with four wonderful, fun filled years with an angel who has gained her wings and is now in heaven watching over her heartbroken parents, brother, sisters, family and friends. Rest in Peace little angel. We love you so much and we will miss you forever x”

Another tribute from The Ryanna Mary Hasson Foundation yesterday said: “We ask you all to join us live at 9pm as we offer up tonights online Rosary for the Harkin family after the very sad loss of their beautiful daughter Fianna. We ask our blessed Mother to wrap her arms around Fianna’s entire family and to provide them with some comfort during this very difficult time. We will continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers”.