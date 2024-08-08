Tributes pour in as rally driver is killed in crash

Richard Mulholland was a father-of-three and rally driving enthusiast

Tributes have poured in after the death of Richard Mulholland, a father-of-three and rally driving enthusiast who was killed in a crash.

Mr Mulholland, who was in his 50’s, had lived in Cavan but was from Bellaghy in Co Londonderry.

He was killed in a single vehicle crash on the Stragowna Road in Kinawley at around 10.10am on Sunday August 4.

Richard Mulholland was well known in rallying circles over the years.

A tribute from The Summit Show & Run adds: “Following the announcement by the PSNI, The Summit Show & Run 2024 Committee and Organisers wish to extend our sincere and deepest sympathies to the families of those affected by the incident which occurred yesterday morning shortly after the start of the charity run.

"We also wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended the event over the weekend including those who have been affected by the tragedy and we acknowledge your continuing support by choosing to return to the start as a mark of respect.

"The motorsport and motor enthusiast community is a close one and we appreciate your thoughtfulness.”

Comments on the page include:

*George Elliott – ‘It was a sad day for Richards family and friends and Paudric's team who had put together the weekend. We are all car enthusiasts but sometimes unfortunately things go very wrong our thought and prayers are with everyone involved in this tragedy’

*Leslie Durrant – ‘Along with everyone that attended the run on Sunday we were saddened by this tragic incident. One second laughter and fun, next tragedy. One thing is certain though, Richard was doing what he loved, driving! God bless his family, RIP

Our thoughts are with the organisers also, especially Padraig and Emer who handled everything with fantastic civility’

*Ben Lambe – ‘It was a sad and tough day for us all on the run yesterday when we heard the news of this sad and tragic accident. Our thoughts are with this man’s family, friends and all of the people involved with organising this charity event’.

A GoFundMe for the charity event the Summit Show and Run was set up to raise funds for Parkinson's Support Fermanagh.

Information about the event online, said it aimed to see ‘Classic cars travel from all areas of Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Engalnd to Knockninny before setting off on a 80 mile long run - knowing that every mile covered makes a positive impact on those living with Parkinson's’.

The Summit Show and Run will expected to take place on August 3rd and 4th at Knockninny Marina, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh.

A tribute from Cavan Motor Club said: “The Directors, Chairman and entire Committee are deeply saddened by the sudden and shock passing of one of our own former club members.

“Richard Mulholland has done so much for the club over the years with an unassuming and unreserved manner, a gentleman always and right to the end.

“A rallying and car enthusiast our deepest condolences go to his children, brothers sisters and extended family.

“May Richard’s kind soul Rest In Peace.”

Another tribute is paid by Septic Tank Repairs NI who say: “We are extremely saddened this week after hearing the news of the sudden passing of our dear friend and work buddy Richard Mulholland.

"We will sorely miss your wisdom, humour, guidance, company, support and friendship.

"Our deepest sympathies go to Richard’s family and his wide circle of friends.

"He leaves a void that cannot be filled. Rest in peace Richard”.

Mr Mulholland’s funeral will be held in St. Patrick’s Church, Kilnaleck on Friday at 1pm with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ballynarry.

A family funeral notice on RIP said: “The death has occurred of Richard Mulholland, of Drumbee, Kilnaleck, Co Cavan and formerly of Bellaghy, Co Derry “following an accident”.

The notice adds that he will be “sadly missed by his daughter Erin (Noel) son's Conor (Ciara) and Culann, cherished grandchildren, Jack, Sean, Matthew and Harry, sisters Siobhan and Maria, brothers Michael and Adrian, aunts, uncles, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.”

Police are appealing for information as their investigation into the collision continues.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family at this time and an investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances.”