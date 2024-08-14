Tributes pour in for Catholic Bishop Noel Treanor who died suddenly in Brussels

Catholic Bishop Noel Treanor who died suddenly in Brussels

Tributes have started to pour in after the death of Catholic Bishop Noel Treanor, who has died at the age of 73 years.

He was appointed by Pope Francis to the diplomatic role of apostolic nuncio to the European Union in 2023.

It is understood he died on Sunday morning.

The EU position acts as the representative of the Holy See, or the Catholic Church's government, in Brussels.

A statement by Most Reverend Alan McGuckian SJ, Bishop of Down and Connor said: “ It is with a profound sense of shock and sadness that I learned yesterday of the death of Archbishop Noël Treanor.

"As a priest of the Diocese of Clogher, as Bishop of the Diocese of Down and Connor and in later years as Apostolic Nuncio to the European Union, Archbishop Treanor continuously dedicated and devoted his life to the proclamation of the Gospel, to the pastoral care of the vulnerable and to the social mission of the Church.

"I know that you will join me in praying for Archbishop Noël Treanor and in offering his brother John, his sister Mary, and his wider family and friends, and all who knew and loved him, our heartfelt condolences and our prayers over the days ahead.”

The statement adds that Archbishop Noël was born into the parish of Tyholland and grew up in Co. Monaghan.

"Indeed, he often recalled with great affection stories and memories of his childhood, his family and friends, and his priestly ministry as a curate, hospital chaplain and Director of Adult Education within his beloved Diocese of Clogher,” adds the statement.

"Archbishop Treanor will be remembered as a tremendously gifted academic, a proficient modern linguist, and a highly skilled diplomat.

"His comprehensive knowledge of Catholic Social Teaching and his adept understanding of European Union legislation and policy led to his appointment to the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) in 1989, a post he held until his Ordination as Bishop of Down and Connor in 2008.

"Throughout his ministry, Archbishop Noël exhibited a wonderful capacity to situate the concerns and challenges faced by the Church within a broader European and global context.

"I particularly commend his work over the years as President of ‘Justice and Peace Europe’ where he sought to remind others to look beyond their personal circumstances and to be more responsive to the needs of their global sisters and brothers, especially those living in destitution, slavery and conflict.

"Archbishop Noël was also keenly alert to supporting the ongoing peace process in Northern Ireland and to progress ecumenical and interreligious dialogue, seeking to strengthen and build upon established relationships with other Christian churches and world religions through respectful dialogue and personal friendship.

"Archbishop Noël will be fondly remembered within the Diocese of Down and Connor. He opened his heart to the people of this diocese and they warmly welcomed him in return.”

Speaking as he left the diocese in 2023 to take up his appointment as Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Treanor movingly recalled how his 14 years of ministry in Down and Connor were graced in numerous ways and that he was deeply inspired by the faith, hope, friendship and resilience of the people.

Another tribute from Church of Ireland Archbishop, Michael Jackson said: “Everyone involved in Christian witness and engagement in Ireland and beyond is saddened by the death of Archbishop Noel Treanor.

“The ecumenical life of Europe was instinctive to him and he made a sustained contribution over decades through COMECE and more recently as Apostolic Nuncio to the European Union.

“He also brought this wisdom and grace to bear on the Christian Churches in Ireland through being Bishop of Down and Connor.

“I first met Noel in the Diocese of Clogher that is native to us both. Bishop Joseph Duffy and I felt that parishes should mark the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity in their parishes and communities during The Octave of Prayer. We held gatherings on the afternoon of Pentecost Sunday in a range of different ecclesiastical sites outdoors.

“Noel spoke at one of those held in his native County Monaghan with ease and eloquence, with faith and friendliness. He moved gracefully among neighbours, school friends and family members.

“I wish to record his personal friendship and support over many years. I wish also to express my condolences to his bereaved family members, fellow priests and bishops.

“Most of all I want to thank God for the opportunity to know a good man.

“May Noel rest in peace and rise in glory.”

And a statement from the Catholic Primate of all-Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin on the death of Archbishop Noël Treanor said: “I wish to express my sadness at the news of the death yesterday of Archbishop Noël Treanor RIP, Apostolic Nuncio to the European Union’.

‘Like so many others, I am greatly shocked by the suddenness of Archbishop Noël’s premature passing.

‘At this sad time for all who knew him across Ireland, Europe and throughout the universal Church, I join with Bishop Alan McGuckian SJ of Down and Connor, and with Bishop Larry Duffy of his native diocese of Clogher, in offering my prayers for the happy repose of the soul of Archbishop Noël, and for the comfort of his brother, sister, extended family members and close friends at this difficult time.

‘In a special way I remember the priests, religious and faithful of the dioceses of Down and Connor, and of Clogher.‘In June, I had the privilege of meeting with Archbishop Noël when he spoke to the Plenary Assembly of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences which took place in Belgrade, Serbia. He followed closely in the footsteps and spirit of the founding fathers of closer European unity, including Venerable Robert Schuman whom he had honoured recently at Luxeil les Bains in France. Archbishop Noël served most of his ordained ministry in working to forge positive relations with partner countries of the European Union and to help nourish the Christian heart and soul of Europe.

‘At our meeting in Belgrade, bishops reflected on the future of the Christian faith in Europe, and Archbishop Noël’s keen intellect, insight and leadership provided an invaluable contribution to our discussion.‘May the light of Heaven shine upon Archbishop Noël; may God in His loving mercy look kindly upon him, comfort his relatives, friends, colleagues and former parishioners, and may he receive the welcome of the good and faithful servant.’

On social media, a tribute from the Parish of Antrim – Archbishop Noël Treanor RIP says: “Today we received the sad news of the passing of the Bishop Emeritus of our Diocese, Archbishop Treanor.

"A great man of faith who dedicated his life to serving God’s people. During his ministry service to God’s flock, we were blessed with his leadership of our Dicoese from 2008 to 2023. Attached you can see some images from some of his visits to our parish.

After his time as our Bishop, the Holy Father appointed him as Apostolic Nuncio to the European Union in Brussells. In this later role, he was the Pope’s representative at the EU helping to make Europe a more peaceful and prosperous place.

"We pray for the happy repose of his soul and offer our prayers and sympathies to his family who will miss him dearly.

"Eternal rest grant onto him O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace.”

Presbyterian minister the Reverend Steve Stockman said Archbishop Treanor was a great supporter of the cross-community 4 Corners Festival and he was very saddened to learn the news.

The charity Trócaire posted on social media that he had been "incredibly supportive of our work" and that he "served as a custodian of our mission, ethos and values".

Another tribute from Star of the Sea Portstewart adds: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved former Bishop, Archbishop Noel Treanor, Papal Nuncio to the European Union who died suddenly today in Brussels.

"Archbishop Noel served our diocese with unwavering faith, love, and dedication. He was a shepherd to us all, guiding us with wisdom, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to our Lord’s teachings.

"His legacy of service and devotion has left an indelible mark on our Diocese, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

"As we mourn this great loss, who touched so many lives with his kindness and spiritual guidance, please join us in prayer for the repose of his soul and for the comfort and strength of his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May Archbishop Noel rest in eternal peace, and may his memory continue to inspire us all.”