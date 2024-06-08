Dan Cook dreamed of becoming a pop star

Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of a popular man who collapsed at the gym at the age of 33.

Dan Cook, who left Hartlepool in 2010 to pursue a music career in London, eventually found success in the aviation industry, becoming director of sales at Victor Aviation.

His body will be flown home in a Legacy 650 private jet, accompanied by his close family and best friend, for his funeral on Thursday, June 6, at 3pm at Stockton Crematorium.

A fundraising page has already generated more than £11,500 of the £20,000 needed for the flight.

His heartbroken mother, Lesley Perkins, said, "My boy was a firework and I want these last few days to be amazing."

She recalled Dan's excellence both academically and in sports during his time at High Tunstall College of Science, where he played rugby for West Hartlepool Rugby Club and for Durham at county level.

Dan moved to London to study music at Westminster University in 2010, aiming to become a pop star.

Two years later he was signed by a record label and worked with emerging talents such as George Ezra and Paolo Nutini.

However, as Lesley noted: "Things didn't go totally to plan and Dan found himself re-thinking his career options to enable him to stay in London with his partner, Emma, who he met on his first day at university."

Dan then joined Victor Aviation in a junior sales role, quickly rising through the ranks to become director of sales, and was due to become managing director of the firm's new office in Abu Dhabi.

Tragically he died on May 15 after collapsing in the gym, with the cause of death yet to be determined.

Lesley continued: “Dan's fiancée, and we as a family, along with friends, are profoundly devastated by Dan's very sudden death and are somehow trying to find comfort in all the positive and powerful ways Dan seemed to have impacted so many people's lives.

"The outpouring of kind messages and praise from so many, both personally and professionally, has swollen our hearts beyond measure."

Dan's brother, Thomas, said: "I am extremely grateful for the time that Dan always made for me, whether it was just visiting London to see him or to support me with a problem.

"It is also very incredible and inspiring for me as his younger brother to see how successful he has become and how quickly, whilst still remaining grounded and always putting family first.

"He will be extremely missed and always in our hearts and minds. Fly high, Dan."

Victor Aviation said in a statement: "Above being a business leader, he was a cherished mentor and friend to many within our company and across the entire industry.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

"Dan's passing was very sudden and has sent a deep shockwave through the Victor team.”

A celebration of Dan’s life follows his funeral and takes place at The Raby Arms, in Hartlepool.