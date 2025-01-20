Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s who has been invited to Donald Trump's Inauguration from this side of the Atlantic

Today, January 20, marks the inauguration of Donald Trump for a second term as President of the United States. The ceremony, which normally takes place on the steps of the U.S. Capitol has been moved inside this year due to especially bad weather.

The ceremony hopes to symbolise the peaceful transfer of power and serves as a key moment in the political calendar. Trump’s return to office, eight years after his first inauguration, follows a heated election. Supporters highlight his economic and foreign policy achievements, while his critics continue to voice concerns over his divisive rhetoric and controversial actions.

Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event. PIC: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images | PIC: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Unlike traditional U.S. presidential inaugurations, this one will feature a host of foreign leaders. At least seven sitting heads of state and two former leaders have been invited. Reuters reports that around 500,000 guests are expected in total.

Presidential inaugurations are usually pretty straightforward, with the president and vice president taking their oaths on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, surrounded by U.S. officials, former presidents, and other VIPs. The public can watch from the surrounding grounds. But this one is going to be different—and, true to Trump’s style, it’s shaping up to be a big show. Expect a huge parade, live music performances and glamorous balls.

But it will also be a truly international affair. Nearly a dozen world leaders, many of them conservative and right-wing, have been invited. Typically, foreign leaders do not attend U.S. presidential inaugurations; instead, representatives such as ambassadors or foreign ministers are sent in their place. But for this inauguration, there will be several heads of state present, notably right-wing or populist leaders allied with Trump, as well as some rivals. Among these leaders are a selection of British politicians and celebrities who wish to make their support known.

NOT - Keir Starmer - Despite being Prime Minister of the country, Starmer did not receive the invite extended to other notable British politicians. Starmer’s absence from Donald Trump’s inauguration underscores a fraught relationship between the two. Key points of contention include Labour’s long-standing support for the Democrats, which Trump’s team sees as direct opposition and a string of sharp criticisms from senior Labour figures. From David Lammy calling Trump a "woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath" to Wes Streeting branding him an "odious sad little man," the hostility has been hard to ignore. Policy differences only deepen the divide- with Trump's calls for higher NATO spending and scepticism over Ukraine’s NATO membership which run counter to Labour’s positions. Add to this Trump’s threats of heavy tariffs, and it’s clear why Starmer’s relationship with the incoming administration is on rocky ground. So though No. 10 confirmed the UK would be represented by outgoing ambassador Dame Karen Pierce, Starmer's exclusion stands out amongst other big UK names. Suella Braverman - First off the plane and sporting a MAGA cap was former Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Known for her tough stance on immigration and her controversial Rwanda deportation plan, Braverman has long admired Trump’s approach to border control and national security. Her policies have often echoed his “America First” ethos and she’s made no secret of her respect for his unapologetic style. Channel 5 news posted a video of Braverman in the airport, questioning her on whether she was formally invited, though she failed to confirm or deny it. Laurence Fox- Accompanying Braverman in the video was actor-turned-political firebrand Laurence Fox, who has become a prominent voice in the UK’s culture wars. After leading the Reclaim Party, Fox has often praised Trump’s defiance of political correctness, calling him “a much-needed disruptor” in modern politics. Fox’s attendance at the inauguration is no surprise after he frequently cited Trump as a role model for his own anti-establishment brand of politics. Liz Truss - Former Prime Minister Liz Truss may have had a turbulent time in office, but she’s not shying away from the spotlight. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) during her trip, Truss declared: “In DC. The new Trump term can't come soon enough. The West needs it.” This post also featured a photo of Truss on the streets of DC sporting a bright blue jacket and red MAGA hat. She has even changed her profile picture to this same image to highlight her support. Her admiration for Trump’s economic policies, including deregulation and tax cuts, aligns with her own short-lived “pro-growth” agenda. Truss’s attendance at the inauguration is a signal that she sees Trump’s return as an opportunity for renewed conservative momentum across the West. Nigel Farage- No Trump event would be complete without Nigel Farage, one of his most loyal British allies. From sharing a stage at a 2016 rally to boasting about his connections to Trump’s inner circle, Farage has long been a champion of Trump’s agenda. His attendance at the inauguration comes despite a recent fallout with Elon Musk, now a member of Trump’s cabinet. The pair, once united in their fight against “woke culture,” clashed over Farage’s lack of support for controversial figures like Tommy Robinson. Still, Farage has set any tension aside, ensuring his place at the heart of the transatlantic conservative movement. Priti Patel- Former Home Secretary Priti Patel, known for her staunch stance on law and order, also made the trip to Washington. Patel’s immigration policies during her tenure were often compared to Trump’s and she previously worked with his administration on shared security concerns. Her appearance at the inauguration is a clear nod to her alignment with Trump’s priorities.

With Braverman, Fox, Patel, Truss and Farage all making the trip, Trump’s inauguration feels like a gathering of the UK’s right-wing heavyweights. Their presence highlights the growing alignment between American and British conservatives. For this group, Trump’s return isn’t just an American moment-it’s a chance to reignite a global conservative agenda, and they’re keen to be part of it.