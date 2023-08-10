Tui says it is seeing a rise in demand for cooler countries in northern Europe following wildfires across the continent.

The boss of travel firm Tui has said holidaymakers who find southern Europe too hot amid rising global temperatures should think of going to Belgium instead. Sebastian Ebel, chief executive of the package operator and airline, is expecting travellers to book more holidays at cooler times of the year when visiting hotspots in the Med – or to look at unlikely destinations in northern Europe.

Tui is rolling out new tour packages covering northern Europe, including Scandinavia, Netherlands and Belgium, with an emphasis on taking bookings in the spring and autumn. Mr Ebel also believes that already-popular destinations with more moderate climates, such as the Canary Islands, will experience a boom in popularity following wildfires in Spain, Greece and Portugal.

He said: “There will be changes. The Canary Islands will benefit from a more moderate climate. We will focus on new destinations like the Nordics, Belgium and Holland. Is that [change to our business] a threat to the business around the Mediterranean? No, it gives us more opportunities for growth.”

His comments came after wildfires wreaked havoc to holidays in Spain and Portugal and Greece. Tui cancelled flights to the Greek island of Rhodes as blazes spread close to holiday hotspots.

The company says it could face €25 million (£21.5m) of costs following the fires on Rhodes, where a days-long state of emergency was declared by the Greek government.

As the TUI boss suggested travelling to Belgium, we look at the top attractions in the country.

