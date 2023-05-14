Erdogan votes in the 2023 Turkey election

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 69, has been the President of Turkey for the last nine years. He took power in 2014 as leader of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), with a healthy lead of more than 13% over his closest opponent, and in 2018 maintained a similar lead of around 12%.

However, this year's election is expected to be much closer as Erdogan has faced criticism in recent months, particularly over his handling of the earthquakes in February which are estimated to have caused the deaths of more than 50,000 Turks, and made several million homeless.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Support grew for the opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 74, of the Republican People's Party (CHP), and as votes continue to be counted, it looks like this will be by far Erdogan's tightest election result.

As vote counting is expected to continue throughout the night, this is what we know about the 2023 Turkey election results so far:

Erdogan votes in the 2023 Turkey election

When will the results of the Turkish election be known?

According to the Turkish state news agency Anadolu, around 45 million votes have so far been counted at the time of writing. Voting is compulsory in Turkey (though not enforced) and there are around 64 million eligible voters in the country. This means that roughly 19 million votes still need to be counted, with turnout expected to be at a record high this year.

Just after 9pm BST (11pm in Turkey) the head of the nation's Supreme Election Council, Ahmet Yener, said that just 47% of votes cast domestically and 12% of votes cast abroad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is therefore likely, that with tens of millions of votes to be counted, a clear picture of who has won the election will not be known for several hours, with a result likely to be announced or projected in the early hours of Monday 15 May.

What are the results of the Turkey elections so far?

Yener did not discuss the current election results, and figures have varied slightly between different local news agencies, however they present a similar picture.

Anadolu puts incumbent Erdogan on a narrow lead with 50.4% and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu on 47.7%.