More than 40 firefighters have been deployed to the blaze in which two children died | Chris Moorhouse

Two children have died after fire tore through a house in London - leaving four more people injured and in hospital.

One child died overnight in hospital after another was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday morning, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Two other children and two adults were taken to hospital, where one adult and both children remain in a serious condition, according to the fire service.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze on Napier Road in East Ham at just before 8.30am on Saturday, the LFB said.

Half of the first floor and half of the ground floor of a terraced house were damaged by the fire, which was under control by 9.10am.

The London Ambulance Service sent ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, members of its Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and an air ambulance to the scene.

LFB assistant commissioner Patrick Goulbourne said: “This is a terribly sad incident and the thoughts of all of us at London Fire Brigade are with the family, friends and all those affected at this difficult time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire service and the Metropolitan Police.