Two children die and four more people hospitalised following horror house fire

Nancy Fielder
By Nancy Fielder

Editor

14th Jul 2024, 1:27pm
More than 40 firefighters have been deployed to the blaze in which two children diedMore than 40 firefighters have been deployed to the blaze in which two children died
More than 40 firefighters have been deployed to the blaze in which two children died | Chris Moorhouse
Two children have died after fire tore through a house in London - leaving four more people injured and in hospital.

One child died overnight in hospital after another was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday morning, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Two other children and two adults were taken to hospital, where one adult and both children remain in a serious condition, according to the fire service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze on Napier Road in East Ham at just before 8.30am on Saturday, the LFB said.

Half of the first floor and half of the ground floor of a terraced house were damaged by the fire, which was under control by 9.10am.

The London Ambulance Service sent ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, members of its Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and an air ambulance to the scene.

LFB assistant commissioner Patrick Goulbourne said: “This is a terribly sad incident and the thoughts of all of us at London Fire Brigade are with the family, friends and all those affected at this difficult time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He continued: “Sadly, one child was pronounced dead at the scene yesterday morning, and overnight a second child died in hospital.

“Two other children and two adults were also taken to hospital, where the children and one adult remain in a serious condition.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire service and the Metropolitan Police.

Related topics:London Ambulance ServiceFireLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice