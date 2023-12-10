Shropshire: Two dead and two injured after crash involving police vehicle

Two people have died and two others have been injured after a car collided with a police vehicle in Shropshire. At around 10:15am on Saturday, a West Mercia Police crime scene investigation vehicle and a Skoda Octavia collided on the A458 between Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth.

The driver of the Skoda, a man in his sixties, and a woman passenger in her fifties, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the police vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to the QE Hospital in Birmingham.

A third passenger, a woman in her 20s also travelling in the Skoda, suffered minor injuries. The Police vehicle was not travelling in response to an emergency.

The force’s Professional Standards Department have been alerted, as is standard practice and the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Chief Superintendent Gareth Morris, of West Mercia Police said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and woman following this awful incident, and our staff member who has been seriously hurt, at this difficult time.

"We ask that their privacy is respected. I would also like to reassure the public that we have referred the incident to the IOPC."

Officers are asking anyone who may have any information or dash-cam footage of this incident to report it online via the West Mercia Police website quoting reference number 166i of Saturday 9 December.