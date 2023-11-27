Two pensioners killed in Wolverhampton five-car crash - tribute 'sleep tight my angel' left at scene
Two pensioners were killed in a five-car collision on Saturday - tributes to the women have now been left at the scene
Two pensioners were killed following a five-car collision, which also injured three others. The crash occurred on Millfields Road in Wolverhampton at around 3.37pm on Saturday (November 27) and two women, aged 82 and 76, died at the scene of the horror smash.
Three men from the same vehicle were taken to hospital as a result of their injuries sustained in the crash. And now, floral tributes have been left at the scene of the incident with bouquets of flowers and heartfelt messages in tribute to those who lost their lives.
Written on one of the floral arrangements, a message reads: "Sal, sleep tight my angel. Love you always." Another tribute says: "Auntie Sal, sleep tight angel. Lots of love."
Police arrested a 51-year-old man from a separate vehicle at the scene of the crash on Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He has been released by police under investigation.
Anyone with information in connection to the incident should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website, by calling 101, or by contacting [email protected] quoting log 2754 of November 25.
