Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Breaking

Two women found dead at home in Scotland as cops investigate 'unexplained' deaths

Officers responded to a call after concerns were raised.
By Jolene Campbell
2 minutes ago
Police were called and two dead bodies were found at the addressPolice were called and two dead bodies were found at the address
Police were called and two dead bodies were found at the address

Detectives in East Lothian are investigating the ‘unexplained’ deaths of two women whose bodies were found at a property. Police were called to Caponflat Crescent in Haddington after concerns were raised for residents. Officers responded to the call and found two women dead inside the house.

Police said they don't believe the circumstances to be suspicious. An investigation is ongoing with the deaths currently being treated as 'unexplained’.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Wednesday, 13 December 2023, police were called to a house in Caponflat Crescent, Haddington, after concern was raised for the occupants within. On attendance, two women were found deceased in the home."

Edinburgh crime: Man charged after taking photos of women at Edinburgh Airport

Related topics:PoliceEdinburghEdinburgh AirportPolice Scotland