Tyson Fury is one of the best-known heavyweight boxers in the world and his successful career has meant he is worth millions.

Boxing star Tyson Fury has revealed he still shops at bargain supermarkets Aldi and Lidl despite being worth millions. The Gypsy King also revealed his kids mock him for his bargain-hunting shopping habits.

Despite much success in his boxing career, Fury has often been praised for remaining humble. During an interview with Paris Fury as part of JOE’s Everything you Want to Ask series, he revealed he still does his big shop in Aldi and Lidl.

He said: “When I’m in Aldi and my kids are shouting ‘he’s shopping in Aldi’ and then the people say ‘you’re shopping in Aldi or Lidl I’m like ‘well it’s food, isn’t it?’

“Everywhere I go people say they don’t expect to see me there and it’s not like there’s a special celebrity place to go shopping. We don’t live like rich people. Whether we’re shopping in Aldi or looking for a meal deal or something or taking the kids to a funky Wacky Warehouse place, we’re the same.

“Don’t get me wrong, we go to posh restaurants and stuff like that but I feel like when you’ve got six kids screaming up and down and someone saved up a long time to go for a fancy meal, it’s a special time.

“For me I don’t care if it’s a Ritz Carlton or an all-you-can-eat for a fiver, to me I’d go there anyway, Monday to Friday, it’s not a problem.”

Fury also added that he is always on the lookout for bargain deals when out on a food shop. “I’ll go to Asda, Aldi or Lidl and while I’m in there I’m looking for the deals like a packet of KitKats for a pound and if they’re not that, I won’t buy them.