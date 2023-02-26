Energy bills are set to increase for millions of UK households from April despite the fact that Ofgem is expected to announce a lower price cap

Energy bills will rise by an average of £500 a year despite an expected reduction in Ofgem’s price cap, analysts expect.

The average households will pay more in energy from April as the governemnt’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) policy is set to become less generous. This means that despite expectations that Ofgem will annnounce a lower price cap next week, users will not see the benefits.

The governement has been offering relief for millions of billpayers through the EPG, helping to reduce soaring energy bills by more than £1,000 per year, although households are still paying twice as much for energy than they were 18 months ago.

Supply issues, coupled with the conflict in Ukraine have caused huge increaases in energy bills over the last year. Although, with groups like British Gas reporting record profits of more than £3 billion, the news that consumers will once again have to brace for higher bills will be a bitter pill to swallow.

What is the Ofgem price cap?

The energy price cap sets a maximum price that energy suppliers can charge consumers for each kilowatt hour (kWh) of energy they use. This doesn’t mean that there is a cap on how much individuals can spend on energy as the total price still depends on consumption.

The current cap for a customer with typical usage paying by direct debit on a default tariff is £0.34 per/kWh with a daily standing charge: £0.46 for electricity, and £0.10 per kWh with a daily standing charge of £0.28 for gas.

This cap means that average households paying by direct debit will pay a rate of £4,279 a year from 1 January to 31 March. However, the government’s EPG subsidises household energy bills so that average households pay £2,500 a year.

The energy price guarantee is a temporary additional measure to protect consumers from the recent significant increases in wholesale gas prices. The guarantee was put in place on 1 October 2022 and will last until April 2024. It means that consumers will pay less for their energy than they would under the price cap.

It is expected that Ofgem will announce on Monday 27 February that its price cap will drop by almost £1,000 to £3,295 from 1 April.

Why will energy bills go up?

Despite the new lower price cap, customers are expected to pay about 20% more (~£500) on their bills as the government’s EPG only partially protects consumers from paying the full price cap.

The government paid the difference between the price cap and the EPG to provide energy bills relief for consumers. However, this support will become less generous from 1 April, meaning that despite a lower energy price cap, average households will spend more.

The EPG level will rise from £2,500 to £3,000, meaning that the government will be subsidising average household energy bills by around £295 per household.

When the upcoming end of the £400 energy rebate scheme – paid in six instalments of £66 and £67 a month – is factored in, the energy cost for households will increase even more.

However, Cornwall Insight said it expects the price cap to fall further, to £2,153 in July and then hit £2,161 from October. This means that later in the year households could see their energy bills drop by over £800 annually.

Because these predicted caps are below the level of the EPG, it also means that the government won’t have to pay to subsidise energy bills.

