UK maritime trade reports 'incident' near Yemen as vessel 'hit from above by missile'

A vessel has been reportedly hit by a missile near Yemen

Fishing boats shown in the Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea at dawn. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A vessel has been reportedly hit by a missile near Yemen, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has said. The UKMTO said the incident took place 95 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's port city of Aden.

In a statement, it said the authorities are currently investigating the attack and vessels are advised to transit with caution. They are also urged to report any suspicious activities to UKMTO.

