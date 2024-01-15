UK maritime trade reports 'incident' near Yemen as vessel 'hit from above by missile'
A vessel has been reportedly hit by a missile near Yemen
A vessel has been reportedly hit by a missile near Yemen, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has said. The UKMTO said the incident took place 95 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's port city of Aden.
In a statement, it said the authorities are currently investigating the attack and vessels are advised to transit with caution. They are also urged to report any suspicious activities to UKMTO.
The incident comes after UK and the US launched joint strikes at Houthi sites in Yemen - the Iran-backed rebel group that has been attacking cargo ships since November, in their bid to avenge Israel's offensive in Gaza against Hamas.
