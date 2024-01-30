Aberdeen fire: two women die and baby taken to hospital after blaze at property
The two women were pronounced dead at the scene
Two women have died following a fire at a property in Aberdeen.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Back Hilton Road at around 6pm. The two women were pronounced dead at the scene. A baby was taken to hospital as a precaution following the blaze. The child has since been discharged.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that seven appliances were sent to the scene in the Hilton area of the city. Two specialist units were also dispatched, with the surrounding road closed during the response.
Police Scotland said in a statement: "The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution. The road was closed but has now re-opened and we would like to thank people for their patience.
"A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing to establish the full circumstances. However, there are no apparent suspicious circumstances at this time."
