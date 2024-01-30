Two women have died following a fire at a property in Aberdeen. (Credit: Getty Images)

Emergency services were called to the scene at Back Hilton Road at around 6pm. The two women were pronounced dead at the scene. A baby was taken to hospital as a precaution following the blaze. The child has since been discharged.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that seven appliances were sent to the scene in the Hilton area of the city. Two specialist units were also dispatched, with the surrounding road closed during the response.

Police Scotland said in a statement: "The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution. The road was closed but has now re-opened and we would like to thank people for their patience.