Chris Marriott sadly died after being hit by a car on College Close in Sheffield.

Nearly £40,000 has been raised in the GoFundMe page for the family of "good samaritan" Chris Marriott, who died whilst giving first aid to a stranger in Sheffield last week. Chris died after being hit by a car in Pitsmoor on the afternoon of December 27, 2023. He had stepped away from his wife and children during a post-Christmas walk to administer first aid to an unconcious woman.

Police were on their way at the time of the incident, responding to reports of violence and disorder following a reported wedding which took place earlier in the day. The fundraiser created to help Chris' family following his tragic death, is now less than £900 away from hitting a total of £40,000. 1,500 donations have been donated over £39,150 in just three days - hugely surpassing the £5,000 target.

Chris' family said: "We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support being shown for Chris, and appreciate every comment and donation.

"Chris would be amazed (and no doubt embarrassed) at the attention his actions have generated, but would also loved to have seen how friends, neighbours and complete strangers have come together to show support for his family and help financially.

"Thank you so much."

Chris Marriott, who was killed as he helped an injured woman in Sheffield, “would never turn away from anyone in need.”