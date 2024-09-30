Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have named the eight-year-old boy who died after being shot on a farm at the weekend.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, an eight-year-old boy was was shot in the head and face on a farm in Cumbria on Saturday, September 28, and later died of his injuries in hospital. Now, Cumbria Police have named the youngster.

Officers have named the child as being Jay Cartmell, from Frizington. They added that he died “after sustaining serious head injuries in an incident on land not far from the A66”.

Police at the scene where an eight-year-old boy was shot in the head on a farm near Warcop, Cumbria. | Frank Chalmers / SWNS

A police spokesperson said: “An eight-year-old who died following an incident near Warcop on Saturday (28 Sept) has been identified as West Cumbrian boy Jay Cartmell of Frizington.

“As officers continue with their enquiries into this incident, they are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it to come forward.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Cumbria Police online, quoting incident number 123 of September 28, or by phoning 101.