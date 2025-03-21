Heathrow fire: Have you been impacted by the airport closure? How to share your story
Thousands of passengers have had their flights cancelled today, as the UK’s largest airport is closed following a fire at a nearby electrical substation.
Because the substation, in Nestles Avenue, Hayes, supplies the airport, Heathrow will be shut until 11.59pm tonight “to maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues”.
Online flight tracking service Flightradar24 said more than 1,300 flights have been impacted by the closure - with hundreds of flights in the air when the closure was announced.
Flights being diverted to Gatwick, Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and Ireland’s Shannon Airport, as well as airports in the United States and Canada.
The closure is impacting airports across the UK - with thousands of holidaymakers seeing their plans disrupted.
