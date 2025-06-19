Runners hoping to enter next year’s London Marathon will find out today if they have been given a place.

Those who have received a spot in the 2026 marathon will be informed via email only, and must then confirm their details for organisers before July 10. Even if you have paid, confirmation is still required, LME has said.

Writing on the London Marathon website, organisers said: “We’re committed to hosting sustainable events and giving you the power to choose. When confirming your place, you’ll have the option to opt in for your finisher medal and event T-shirt - at no extra cost.

“Only those who opt in will receive these items, so be sure to make your selection when you confirm.

“If you didn’t get a place but made a donation to the London Marathon Foundation, thank you. Your TCS London Marathon training top will be sent to you and should arrive by the end of October.”

Next year’s event saw a record number of runners apply to take part - 1,133,813 in total. LME’s CEO, Hugh Brasher, said: “This is an absolutely staggering total which reaffirms London as by far the most popular marathon on the planet.

“Marathon day is always an extraordinary and inspirational day when we celebrate the very best of humanity. The unique camaraderie of the event and the amazing support from the huge crowds show London at its best and this year was the best yet.”

For runners who have missed out on the ballot for next year’s event, there is still hope. It is still possible to take part by representing a charity, with a whole host of good causes having a set number of allocated spots themselves.