Tributes to Charmiah Brindley, six, who died in Bedale Drive house blaze in Leicester in September
Little Charmiah Brindley was found dead after the blaze.
Her mum said: “Chamiah, known as Miah, was the most happy, smiley little girl anyone could ever meet. She was very curious and inquisitive little girl, always wondering what’s going on in the world. Chamiah had a love for food and was always one to try everything.
“She was one of 11 siblings, loved her brothers and sisters, and was especially close to her older brother, Dre, as they were close in age. She loved school, joining in activities and racing up and down the street with her brothers and friends. She was very outspoken and wasn’t afraid to tell people what she thought.
“She was the ray of sunshine that shone when your day was cloudy. Miah was loved by all and is missed incredibly.”
Police were called to Bedale Drive in Leicester in the early hours of Tuesday, September 10 by Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, who were already there.
Chamiah’s dad added: “Chamiah was full of life and very loving, extremely caring, full of smiles for everyone, always happy and playing. It is still hard for me to come to terms with what has happened and still not real to me that my daughter is gone, and I will never see her again. I will miss my daughter so dearly, but she will always be in my thoughts and heart. Rest in peace my little angel, until we meet again.”
A full investigation was carried out by the fire service and the force, concluding that the fire started accidentally. A 14-year-old girl who was arrested was released with no further action to be taken following the investigation.
