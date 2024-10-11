Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A six-year-old girl who died in a house fire has been named - and remembered as “the most happy, smiley little girl anyone could ever meet”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Charmiah Brindley was found dead after the blaze.

Her mum said: “Chamiah, known as Miah, was the most happy, smiley little girl anyone could ever meet. She was very curious and inquisitive little girl, always wondering what’s going on in the world. Chamiah had a love for food and was always one to try everything.

“She was one of 11 siblings, loved her brothers and sisters, and was especially close to her older brother, Dre, as they were close in age. She loved school, joining in activities and racing up and down the street with her brothers and friends. She was very outspoken and wasn’t afraid to tell people what she thought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was the ray of sunshine that shone when your day was cloudy. Miah was loved by all and is missed incredibly.”

Charmiah Brindley, six, was found dead after the house fire in Bedale Drive, Leicester, on September 10 | Picture released by Leicestershire Police

Police were called to Bedale Drive in Leicester in the early hours of Tuesday, September 10 by Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, who were already there.

Chamiah’s dad added: “Chamiah was full of life and very loving, extremely caring, full of smiles for everyone, always happy and playing. It is still hard for me to come to terms with what has happened and still not real to me that my daughter is gone, and I will never see her again. I will miss my daughter so dearly, but she will always be in my thoughts and heart. Rest in peace my little angel, until we meet again.”

A full investigation was carried out by the fire service and the force, concluding that the fire started accidentally. A 14-year-old girl who was arrested was released with no further action to be taken following the investigation.