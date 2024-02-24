Ukraine war: Foreign minister calls for UK and Nato allies to bring back conscription
Europe would be better prepared to fight back against Russia if the UK and other Nato allies brought back conscription.
That is the opinion of Latvian foreign minister Krisjanis Karins, who spoke to Sky News as the war between Russia and Ukraine entered a third year. The diplomat is urging other countries to follow in his nation's footsteps, after Latvia reinstated mandatory military service last year.
Latvia is one of three Baltic states that are members of Nato, having scrapped conscription almost 20 years ago.
Speaking to Sky News at a security conference in Germany, Karins said: "We think it's a very good idea for us. I think other NATO allies could consider it as well.
"The point of the draft is to beef up capable, equipped and trained reservists. It's not replacing the professional army. It's augmenting the professional army.
"I think it would make a difference if any European country [did] - and of course, the larger countries, it would make a bigger difference. It's the experience that we have that I'm happily sharing with all of my friends and colleagues."
