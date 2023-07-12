June was a record breaking one for weather in the UK - but July has been all bad weather, with the Met Office saying ‘persistent’ rain is set to continue

Despite the UK being deep into July, the Met Office has warned that thunderstorms could be on the horizon with a ‘wall’ of rain on the way. This comes after some parts of the country were recently hit by flash floods.

Forecasters have warned that Brits are likely to see ‘unsettled’ conditions over the coming days. They have also warned that the poor period of weather the UK is experiencing could continue over the weekend.

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “The UK is predominantly under the influence of low-pressure, which is continuing a showery regime, with some potentially heavy and thundery showers possible at times through the week.

“While not everywhere in the UK will experience the heaviest downpours, it will remain an unsettled and relatively cool period, in stark contrast to the heat we experienced in June.”

Speaking in the Met Office’s YouTube series ‘Deep Dive’, Met Office meteorologist and presenter Alex Deakin said: “What we’re seeing with the jet stream is this shift more towards being directed towards the UK from the southwest, which is helping to push low pressure systems towards the UK.

Blustery conditions are on the way Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty