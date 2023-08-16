Some parts of the UK are forecasted for a dose of sunshine in the next few days

The UK is set to be hit with a mini heatwave as the Met Office predicts temperatures to up to 28C next week. The warm weather comes hot on the heels of a period of rainfall which saw flood warnings issued across the UK.

From the middle of next week, the Met Office predicts high pressure will build, with warm weather expected to last until next Friday. Areas in the South East including London and Cambridge will get the biggest dose of sun, with temperatures soaring to 28C on Sunday (August 20).

The warm spell comes after a period of bad weather, as Storm Antoni battered the UK at the start of August. Parts of the country were issued with flood warnings, events were cancelled, and some homes even had to be evacuated.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “The good news is that low pressure moves out of the way as we go into Tuesday, so it should be a drier day,”

“A better chance of seeing some sunny spells, particularly across eastern parts of the UK.”

Mr Dewhurst added that another area of low pressure to the west of the UK and the Atlantic will start to move toward us, causing temperatures to rise in the south of England by the weekend.

“What that allows to happen is for the winds to turn southerly, and we start to import some higher temperatures from the near continent,” he said.

Bank Holiday weather