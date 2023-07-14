The UK is expected to see more ‘settled conditions’ towards the end of the month and the start of August after poor weather - but no heatwave is imminent

Forecasters have revealed that the UK isn’t expected to have a heatwave, despite multiple areas in Europe being gripped by temperatures reaching up to 45C. The scorching heat has seen weather alerts put in place across Spain’s Canary Islands, Italy, Cyprus and Greece.

But, the weather in the UK will improve by the end of the month. People were anticipating a scorching July after a record breaking June, but the weather has been below par across the nation with grey skies and drizzle a common theme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By the end of July, Brits will be basking in the sunshine once more. It’s unknown if temperatures will creep towards the likes of June, where temperatures peaked at 32.2C in Chertsey, Surrey, with the Met Office officially declaring it the hottest June since records began.

Conditions towards the end of the month and the start of August are likely to become ‘increasingly settled’ which is exactly the weather we will need after recent reports suggest thunderstorms and ‘persistent’ rain is on the horizon.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Towards the end of the month, there are tentative signs of slightly drier conditions taking hold, with fewer in the way of showers and longer, drier spells, and consequently it should feel a little warmer too."