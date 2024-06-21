Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ten people have been convicted of drug and money laundering offences after a pharmaceutical company investigation revealed a large-scale counterfeit drug manufacturing network.

In January 2018, Pfizer Ltd began investigating darknet market sellers 'Milkman11new' and 'UKBK,' who were selling bulk quantities of counterfeit 'Xanax' tablets. Pfizer’s tests confirmed the tablets were dangerously dosed fakes. The company identified the sellers and passed information to West Midlands Police, which led to a broader investigation into the counterfeit Xanax production and sales.

The West Midlands Police tracked sales and deliveries through the dark web, identifying addresses in the Black Country. They also traced the proceeds through cryptocurrency transactions.

Between August 2018 and February 2019, the counterfeit operation purchased four pill press machines, each capable of producing 10,000 tablets per hour, and imported large quantities of Alprazolam powder and other ingredients from China.

In August 2019, police executed a warrant at an address in Wednesbury, discovering thousands of counterfeit tablets being packaged. Another raid in Tipton found an industrial powder mixer and drying unit in a garden shed, with evidence of ongoing pill production. A subsequent search in Wolverhampton uncovered a tablet press machine, pill casts, stamps, and a recipe list.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Dave Hollies said: “The scale of production of these counterfeit tablets ran in the millions. We found evidence the group had purchased over two tonnes of bulking agents which made up over 90% of the tablets. The weight of active ingredients purchased was up 220kg. And the profit in Bitcoin also ran into millions.”

The counterfeit tablets were shipped globally, including to Europe and America. Patrick Holt, Director of Global Security at Pfizer, said: “We are proud of the role we played alongside the authorities to ensure these serious criminals were brought to justice. We dedicated time, resource and expertise to ensure these illicit counterfeit activities were prevented in order to protect public health.”

Eight defendants had already pleaded guilty, and the trial for the remaining two concluded at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Brian Pitts (left) aged 29 of Beebee Road, Wednesbury, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to money launder, conspiracy to commit a trademark offence, conspiracy to supply class C drugs and evade prohibition / restriction on exporting class C drugs. Lee Lloyd, (right) aged 47 of Gayfield Avenue, Brierley Hill, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to money launder, conspiracy to supply class C drugs, conspiracy to commit a trademark offence and conspiracy to avoid a prohibition on exporting class C drugs. | West Midlands Police

The convicted individuals are:

Brian Pitts , 29, of Beebee Road, Wednesbury: conspiracy to launder money, commit a trademark offense, supply class C drugs, and evade prohibition/restriction on exporting class C drugs.

, 29, of Beebee Road, Wednesbury: conspiracy to launder money, commit a trademark offense, supply class C drugs, and evade prohibition/restriction on exporting class C drugs. Lee Lloyd , 47, of Gayfield Avenue, Brierley Hill: conspiracy to launder money, supply class C drugs, commit a trademark offense, and avoid prohibition on exporting class C drugs.

, 47, of Gayfield Avenue, Brierley Hill: conspiracy to launder money, supply class C drugs, commit a trademark offense, and avoid prohibition on exporting class C drugs. Kyle Smith , 25, of Beech Road, Wednesbury: conspiracy to supply class C drugs, commit a trademark offense, and avoid prohibition on exporting class C drugs.

, 25, of Beech Road, Wednesbury: conspiracy to supply class C drugs, commit a trademark offense, and avoid prohibition on exporting class C drugs. Scott Tonkinson , 35, of Arundel Road, Willenhall: conspiracy to commit a trademark offense, supply class C drugs, and evade prohibition/restriction on exporting class C drugs.

, 35, of Arundel Road, Willenhall: conspiracy to commit a trademark offense, supply class C drugs, and evade prohibition/restriction on exporting class C drugs. Anthony Pitts , 40, of Belmont Close, Tipton: conspiracy to supply class C drugs, commit a trademark offense, and avoid prohibition on exporting class C drugs.

, 40, of Belmont Close, Tipton: conspiracy to supply class C drugs, commit a trademark offense, and avoid prohibition on exporting class C drugs. Mark Bayley , 62, of Jeremy Road, Wolverhampton: conspiracy to supply class C drugs and commit a trademark offense.

, 62, of Jeremy Road, Wolverhampton: conspiracy to supply class C drugs and commit a trademark offense. Deborah Bellingham , 57, of Windsor Road, Tipton: conspiracy to supply class C drugs and commit a trademark offense.

, 57, of Windsor Road, Tipton: conspiracy to supply class C drugs and commit a trademark offense. Katie Harlow, 26, of Beebee Road, Wednesbury: conspiracy to launder money.