From crooked pubs, to wonky homes - 2023 has inadvertently become the year to highlight these unique buildings

Back in August 2023, those who frequently visited the crooked House pub were saddened to learn that the Staffordshire landmark was no more after being gutted in a fire. The iconic pub - Britain's wonkiest inn - is no more as it had to be demolished two days later.

The tragedy of the Himley pub has led to anger across the UK and the case is now being treated as arson. The 18th Century pub, near Dudley, was well known for its sloping walls which were the result of mining subsidence in the area.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in the investigation back in October - and has since been released on conditional bail. Four men and a woman previously arrested were also released on bail while three other men, aged 66, 51, and 33, had been held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The sad case continues, but it has inadvertently helped highlight some of Britain's other wonky, askew and crooked buildings in 2023. These range from churches, pubs, and even homes across the nation.

Take a look at images of some of them in Britain below.

1 . A Black Country boozer called The Tilted Barrel where pool balls 'roll uphill' is now Britain's wonkiest pub following the loss of the Crooked House. The Tilted Barrel (Anita Maric / SWNS)

2 . The tower of St James’s Church in the Lincolnshire village of Dry Doddington is substantially wonkier than even the leaning tower of Pisa in Italy. It tilts at an angle between 4.9˚ and 5.1, compared to the tower in Pisa's mere 3.99˚ St. James' Church, Dry Doddington, Lincolnshire

3 . Built in 1617, this building has been used as a musical-instrument shop, an art gallery and a clothing store for school uniforms. The Crooked House is now home to a bookshop run by the Catching Lives charity Crooked House bookshop Photo: NChadwick

4 . Originally built in 1592, but rebuilt in 1697. Built using green oak, the wood dried out and has since bucled leadsing to its wonky shape. It currently operates as a unique bar in Windsor The Crooked House of Windsor Photo: Brian Robert Marshall