After 2023's big news story on Crooked House pub burning down, Britain’s most eccentric crooked buildings
From crooked pubs, to wonky homes - 2023 has inadvertently become the year to highlight these unique buildings
Back in August 2023, those who frequently visited the crooked House pub were saddened to learn that the Staffordshire landmark was no more after being gutted in a fire. The iconic pub - Britain's wonkiest inn - is no more as it had to be demolished two days later.
The tragedy of the Himley pub has led to anger across the UK and the case is now being treated as arson. The 18th Century pub, near Dudley, was well known for its sloping walls which were the result of mining subsidence in the area.
A 23-year-old man was arrested in the investigation back in October - and has since been released on conditional bail. Four men and a woman previously arrested were also released on bail while three other men, aged 66, 51, and 33, had been held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
The sad case continues, but it has inadvertently helped highlight some of Britain's other wonky, askew and crooked buildings in 2023. These range from churches, pubs, and even homes across the nation.
Take a look at images of some of them in Britain below.
