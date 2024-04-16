Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport will go on strike later this month. Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said more than 300 members working at terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5 of the airport will walk out from April 29 to May 2 in a dispute over changes to their working conditions.

They are taking action in protest at plans to introduce new rosters the union says would see around 250 of them forced out of their jobs at passport control. Strikes planned for last week were suspended amid hopes of talks to resolve the row, but the union has now reinstated industrial action.

Heathrow Airport, Terminal 5A (main terminal building), arrivals concourse. Picture: Anthony Charlton

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “Our members are angry and disappointed at being forced out of their jobs. While not everyone will be affected, the changes will disproportionately hit those who are disabled or have caring responsibilities.