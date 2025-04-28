Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s where budget supermarket Lidl is hoping to open new stores this year, with 40 sites already earmarked - will there be a new shop coming to your town?

Lidl, one of the UK’s favourite budget supermarkets, has plans for dozens of new stores this year. With 40 locations already earmarked, the grocery giants have now published a new brochure for 2025 detailing site requirements along with a ‘wish list’ of hundreds more possible sites.

They have plans to invest half a billion pounds in its expansion including bringing stores to high streets, retail parks, and mixed-use town centre sites. The 17 regions included in Lidl’s list cover England, Scotland and Wales.

Richard Taylor, Chief Real Estate Officer at Lidl GB, said: “This level of investment is a clear sign of our ambition. As we enter our fourth decade in Great Britain and hurtle towards a thousand stores, there are still so many parts of the country crying out for convenient access to a Lidl store.

“That’s why we welcome the measures proposed in the Government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill – they recognise the urgent need to remove barriers to development and support the kind of growth we at Lidl are working towards.

“Our latest site requirements brochure reinforces the scale of our ambition for the future. New Lidl stores mean new jobs, new opportunities for British suppliers, and continued investment into local economies. We’re proud to be one of the fastest-growing supermarkets in the country, and with this investment, we’re taking another big step in our journey.”

Lidl is looking for new sites to expand into more Fife communities. (Pic: Michael Gillen) | Michael Gillen

The 17 regions Lidl is planning to expand into include:

Scotland

North East England/Cumbria

Yorkshire/Humberside

Greater Manchester/East Lancs/Calderdale/High Peak

North Wales/Lancashire/Merseyside/Cheshire West

Nottinghamshire/Derbyshire/Shropshire/Staffordshire/Cheshire East

South-Mid Wales

Central England

East England

Bristol/Gloucestershire/Wiltshire/North & East Somerset/Mendips

Northern Home Counties

London North West

London North East

London South

South and West Somerset/Devon/Cornwall

Central South England

Kent/East Sussex/East Surrey

In February alone Lidl opened four brand new locations in Canning Town, Preston, Walsall, and Wombourne five upgraded stores in Blantyre, Cwmbran, Oldbrook, Wells, and West Ealing. The construction of Lidl’s new distribution centre in Leeds is set to commence this year, along with the completion of Belvedere Regional Distribution Centre expansion, doubling its size.

In the run-up to Christmas last year, Lidl opened ten new stores, including Bovey Tracey, Hemel Hempstead, and Ipswich. The new sites clearly gave the supermarket a boost with nearly two million more customers in 2024 compared to the year before and sales over the festive period rising 7% year-on-year.

The new stores put Lidl's plan to have 1,100 UK stores by the end of 2025 well on track, so expect to see more popping up in your area soon. You can view Lidl’s brochure, and its list of where they are looking to create new stores, online, and if you can suggest a suitable site in the areas they are looking, you can even land yourself a "competitive finder’s fee" for new site introductions.