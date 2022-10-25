No 55 Tufton Street - where the Global Warming Policy Foundation is based houses a number of think tanks and lobby groups

Just Stop Oil spray painted the front of 55 Tufton Street - which is the HQ Global Warming Policy Foundation.

Protesters targeted 55 Tufton Street - an address which has become known as a think tank hub. Just Stop Oil said it was targeting the HQ Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF).

Over the years it has become more influential - and was even mocked recently by an activist group in the wake of the disastrous mini-budget. But why was the building targeted, and what is 55 Tufton Street used for and which groups are based there?

What happened at Tufton Street?

Two protesters sprayed orange paint across the facade of 55 Tufton Street in Westminster at around 11am on Tuesday. The spray paint came as part of a wider protest which saw a total of six protesters block Horseferry Road at the junction with Tufton Street in Westminster on Tuesday morning.

The group disrupted traffic as they sat in the road holding Just Stop Oil banners. Some protesters glued themselves onto the tarmac in the road while others locked themselves together.

Just Stop Oil has been carrying out a month-long series of protests as it calls for the government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents.

What is 55 Tufton Street used for?

The Georgian townhouse based in Westminster, London, is owned by businessman Richard Smith. In recent years it has hosted the offices of a number of lobby groups and libertarian think tanks.

Among them is the climate sceptic GWPF. A group of the think tanks use the building for meetings to discuss policy and public messages.

The address, which like No 10 Downing Street has a black door, has become associated with shaping British politics over the past 10 years.

In recent weeks political activist group Led By Donkeys posted a video which went viral in which a mock blue plaque is placed outside 55 Tufton Street. The sign read “The UK economy was crashed here”, with the date as 23 September 2022 - the date Kwasi Kwarteng announced the now infamous mini-budget.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner speaking on BBC 4’s The Other Black Door said: “55 Tufton Street shouldn’t have any more influence than any other street in the United Kingdom and what seems to be happening here is that street seems to dominate particular policy and what’s happening in government and legislation and it’s not transparent enough at the moment.”

Which thinks tanks are based at 55 Tufton Street?

The Leave Means Leave pro-Brexit political pressure group, which was dissolved in 2020, was based in the building. Among those currently based in the four-storey building are:

The TaxPayers’ Alliance

The pressure group was formed in 2004 by political strategist Matthew Elliott - who also founded the Eurosceptic think tank Business for Britain. The aim of the Taxpayers’ Alliance is to campiagn for a low-tax society.

Civitas

The Institute for the Study of Civil Society is a think tank working on issues related to democracy and social policy. It is led by David G. Green. On its website it states: “We strive to benefit public debate through independent research, reasoned argument, lucid explanation and open discussion. We stand apart from party politics and transitory intellectual fashions.”

The Global Warming Policy Foundation

The GWPF’s headquarters at 55 Tufton Street has previously been targeted by climate group Extinction Rebellion. The group, founded in 2009 by former Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson. aims to combat what it sees as harmful climate policies.

The Centre for Policy Studies

The free market think tank was founded in 1974 and has historical links to the Tory Party. Former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Alfred Sherman and Sir Keith Joseph were the founders of it. It promotes the ideas of “small state” , low tax and national independence.

The Institute for Economic Affairs