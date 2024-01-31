A12 closure: Motorists warned of delays as southbound near Colchester in Essex closed following crash
The A12 in Essex is closed southbound following a collision
Motorists have been warned of delays of up to 60 minutes following a collision on an Essex carriageway on Wednesday (January 31). National Highways said the A12 southbound is currently closed to traffic within Junction 26 near Colchester for emergency barrier repairs following the incident.
National Highways said: "Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads. Delays of almost 60 minutes above normal travel times, please allow extra journey time."
