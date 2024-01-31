A14 closure: Carriageway between Stowmarket and Needham Market in Suffolk closed after multi-vehicle crash
The A14 eastbound has been closed in both directions following a crash between two heavy goods vehicles
A road has been closed following a multi-vehicle collision. The A14 in Suffolk is closed eastbound between Junction J50 (Stowmarket) and Junction J51 (Needham Market) near to Creeting St Mary due to the crash involving two heavy goods vehicles, National Highways said.
Suffolk Police said: "The A14 is currently closed in both directions following a collision eastbound near to Creeting St Mary. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes where possible."
Emergency services are in attendance.
