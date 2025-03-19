Tributes have been paid to a dad who was killed in a car crash in a layby.

John Vincent died when his black Ford C-Max collided with a Volvo skip loader.

Mr Vincent’s family have said, in a tribute released by police: “To a loving father, brother and grandad who will be sorely missed for all the joy and laughter you brought into everybody's lives. You will be missed greatly by all who knew you. Rest in peace you will never be forgotten.

“We love you. RIP John William Vincent.”

John Vincent, who died in a collision on the A14 in Suffolk on February 20 | Suffolk Constabulary

The collision happened just after 11.40pm on Thursday, February 20 on the westbound side of the A14 between Stowmarket and Haughley in Suffolk.

Mr Vincent, 61, was declared dead at the scene.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the Joint Norfolk & Suffolk Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference: 37/9754/25, by clicking here, emailing [email protected] or calling Suffolk Constabulary on 101.