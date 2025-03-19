A14 collision: Family pay loving tribute to dad and grandad John Vincent
John Vincent died when his black Ford C-Max collided with a Volvo skip loader.
Mr Vincent’s family have said, in a tribute released by police: “To a loving father, brother and grandad who will be sorely missed for all the joy and laughter you brought into everybody's lives. You will be missed greatly by all who knew you. Rest in peace you will never be forgotten.
“We love you. RIP John William Vincent.”
The collision happened just after 11.40pm on Thursday, February 20 on the westbound side of the A14 between Stowmarket and Haughley in Suffolk.
Mr Vincent, 61, was declared dead at the scene.
Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the Joint Norfolk & Suffolk Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference: 37/9754/25, by clicking here, emailing [email protected] or calling Suffolk Constabulary on 101.
