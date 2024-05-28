A16 crash: Two people die following serious collision involving several vehicles in Lincolnshire
Police were called to the scene on the A16 near the town of Spalding at around 12.31pm on Monday, May 27 following reports of multiple vehicles being involved in a road traffic collision. Vehicles involved in the crash included a black Toyota Auris, a white Volvo lorry and a black Vauxhall Meriva.
The driver of the Toyota Auris, a man in his 50s, and the driver of the Vaxxhall Mervia, a woman in her 30s, were killed in the collision. A female passenger in the Toyota Auris was left seriously injured, while one of two young girls traveling as passengers in the Vauxhall Mervia was also seriously injured in the collision.
Those injured were taken to hospital to be treated, including the second young girl who is believed to have only received minor injuries. The driver of the lorry, a man in his 30s, also received minor injuries.
Lincolnshire Police said in an update: “Officers investigating the collision are appealing for anyone who has any information or dashcam footage that could assist the enquiry to get in touch. Please email [email protected] or call 01522 212316. Incident 155 of 27/05/24.”
