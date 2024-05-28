Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people have died and two other have been left seriously injured following a major collision in Lincolnshire.

Police were called to the scene on the A16 near the town of Spalding at around 12.31pm on Monday, May 27 following reports of multiple vehicles being involved in a road traffic collision. Vehicles involved in the crash included a black Toyota Auris, a white Volvo lorry and a black Vauxhall Meriva.

The driver of the Toyota Auris, a man in his 50s, and the driver of the Vaxxhall Mervia, a woman in her 30s, were killed in the collision. A female passenger in the Toyota Auris was left seriously injured, while one of two young girls traveling as passengers in the Vauxhall Mervia was also seriously injured in the collision.

Those injured were taken to hospital to be treated, including the second young girl who is believed to have only received minor injuries. The driver of the lorry, a man in his 30s, also received minor injuries.