A303: woman dies after crash between car and lorry near Stonehenge
The road beside the famous landmark was closed for 18 hours while emergency services were in attendance
A woman has died in a fatal crash near Stonehenge, police have confirmed.
The woman, who was in her 60s and from Bath, died following a crash between a car and a lorry on the A303 eastbound carriageway between the Longbarrow roundabout and the Countess roundabout, where the landmark is located. The crash took place at around 10am on Tuesday January 23.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police say that her next of kin have been informed. They also confirmed that the lorry driver was unharmed in the collision.
The A303 was closed to traffic while emergency service attended the scene. The road was closed for around 18 hours, reopening at around 3am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.