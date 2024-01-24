A woman has died after a crash on the A303 beside Stonehenge. (Credit: Getty Images)

A woman has died in a fatal crash near Stonehenge, police have confirmed.

The woman, who was in her 60s and from Bath, died following a crash between a car and a lorry on the A303 eastbound carriageway between the Longbarrow roundabout and the Countess roundabout, where the landmark is located. The crash took place at around 10am on Tuesday January 23.

Police say that her next of kin have been informed. They also confirmed that the lorry driver was unharmed in the collision.