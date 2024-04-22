Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an appeal after a motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle collision in Somerset. Emergency services were called to the A39 west of Porlock at approximately 6.30am on Monday (April 22). The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Avon and Somerset police said: “His next of kin has been informed and will be supported by specially-trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. The road is closed while emergency services remain at the scene and enquiries are carried out.

A motorcyclist died after an early morning crash in Somerset

“An equine specialist has also attended the scene due to concerns an animal may have been injured in the same incident. The animal has been checked over and is not believed to have been seriously injured.”