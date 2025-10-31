Three people have been killed following a collision in Worcestershire.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on the A4103 in Bransford at around 3.25pm on Thursday, October 30 and involved a car and a HGV. Emergency services raced to the scene, including two ambulance units and Midlands Air Ambulance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that a MERIT trauma doctor with a critical care paramedic and three BASICS doctors were also in attendance. An off duty member of ambulance staff also stopped to offer assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived to find four patients in total, three from the car and one from the HGV.

“The three patients from the car, two women and a man, were found to be in a critical condition. With support from emergency service colleagues, ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save them and they were confirmed dead at the scene.

“A man, from the HGV, was assessed and treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by land ambulance as a precaution.”