A43 crash: Pedestrian dies at scene of serious collision in Northamptonshire as road re-opens
A pedestrian died at the scene of a serious collision on the A43 in Northamptonshire, police have confirmed.
The incident happened at around 11.45pm on Tuesday (March 26) on the northbound carriageway between Silverstone and the Abthorpe roundabout. Northamptonshire Police has today (Thursday March 28) confirmed that the pedestrian died at the scene.
A spokeswoman for the force said: “A man on foot was in collision with a blue BMW 420 being driven on the northbound carriageway of the A43 between Silverstone and the Abthorpe roundabout. Two other vehicles – a white DAF 530 lorry and a white Vauxhall Corsa – were also then involved in the collision. Sadly, the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.”
Police have also confirmed that all drivers involved stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made. Officers are, however, appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage.
Both carriageways of the A43 were closed while collision investigators and emergency services responded to the incident. The road was closed for more than 15 hours to allow for recovery. The road fully reopened shortly after 3pm on Wednesday, (March 27). Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000179388.