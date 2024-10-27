A451 crash update: Man charged after three-week-old baby dies in collision near Kidderminster

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

27th Oct 2024, 2:34pm
A three-week-old baby has died following a crash on the A451.

West Mercia Police said the collision took place between Kidderminster and Stourport on Saturday (October 26).

A 39-year-old man since has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Craig Nunn of Sandy Lane, Stourport will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates on Monday (October 28).

