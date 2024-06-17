Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been seriously injured after a dog attack in South Wales. Police were called to Blair Way, Abevaron at around 7am on Monday (June 17) after a 24-year-old man was injured. Police said a dog, which has been confirmed as a “pitbull/staff cross”, has been sedated and removed from the scene.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called today at 7:14am to reports of an incident at Nobel Avenue, Port Talbot. We sent one emergency ambulance to the scene.

"Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter. One person was taken by road to hospital."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called to Blair Way, Abevaron at around 7am on Monday (June 17) after a 24-year-old man was injured following a dog attack | Google Maps

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Officers attended Blair Way, Aberavon at around 7am this morning following a report of an incident involving a man and a dog. A 24-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries."

The force confirmed its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Nick Horniman MRCVS, veterinary surgeon and founder of online pet pharmacy My Pets Vet said the attack was “a grim reminder of the serious risks posed by certain dog breeds.” He added: “The unpredictability of these animals, especially those from troubled pasts, presents a serious risk.

“Once a dog has attacked a human once, the likelihood of it attacking again increases. In cases like these, where the dog has caused significant harm, the most responsible course of action is to euthanise the animal. We should always prioritise protecting human lives to prevent future incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Incidents like this one highlight the need for stricter regulations on owning potentially dangerous breeds. There should be mandatory assessments and training for owners to ensure they can manage these animals safely and responsibly.