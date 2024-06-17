Abevaron: Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after dog attack in South Wales
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called today at 7:14am to reports of an incident at Nobel Avenue, Port Talbot. We sent one emergency ambulance to the scene.
"Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter. One person was taken by road to hospital."
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Officers attended Blair Way, Aberavon at around 7am this morning following a report of an incident involving a man and a dog. A 24-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries."
The force confirmed its investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Nick Horniman MRCVS, veterinary surgeon and founder of online pet pharmacy My Pets Vet said the attack was “a grim reminder of the serious risks posed by certain dog breeds.” He added: “The unpredictability of these animals, especially those from troubled pasts, presents a serious risk.
“Once a dog has attacked a human once, the likelihood of it attacking again increases. In cases like these, where the dog has caused significant harm, the most responsible course of action is to euthanise the animal. We should always prioritise protecting human lives to prevent future incidents.
“Incidents like this one highlight the need for stricter regulations on owning potentially dangerous breeds. There should be mandatory assessments and training for owners to ensure they can manage these animals safely and responsibly.
“There also needs to be more rigorous controls and penalties for irresponsible ownership to help mitigate the risk of owning dangerous breeds. The decision to put down a dog after an attack is never easy, however, it serves as a deterrent to potential owners who might underestimate the responsibility required to manage such breeds.”