Two men are in hospital after a suspected gas explosion caused ‘significant damage’ to a house in Birmingham. Emergency services arrived at the scene in Acocks Green on Tuesday (July 11).

One witness reported seeing 20 police cars with ambulances, a fire engine, a fire investigation and prevention vehicle, and a Cadent gas van as well as the air ambulance were also deployed to the scene. The pair suffered burns and were treated in hospital.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Emergency services are at the scene of an explosion at a house on Station Road in Acocks Green. Two people have been injured and taken to hospital with burns. The property has received significant damage.

"Station Road remains closed while the damage was assessed and some properties were evacuated."

West Midlands Ambulance Service was sent to the scene shortly before 10am. A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "On arrival, crews discovered two patients, both men.

"One of the men was treated for potentially serious injuries, but not believed to be life-threatening, before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham by land ambulance.

