The organs of a nine-year-old girl who was tragically killed in a bus crash, will be donated to help six other children, her family has revealed.

The young girl, Ada Bicakci, has been named and pictured for the first time following the incident that took place in Bexleyheath, south-east London on August 3. Ada sadly passed away two days later. Ada's five-year-old brother was also involved in the crash and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

On August 15, the Metropolitan Police released two photos of Ada, one of which shows her after she had her hair cut for donation. According to the police, Ada lived in Bexleyheath with her family and attended a local primary school. She also attended a Turkish school in south-east London, held Turkish-British nationality, and was an enthusiastic gymnast and swimmer.

In a statement, the family shared, "Following her death, Ada's organs were donated to help six other children. She will have a multi-faith funeral."

The police investigation into the collision is ongoing, and detectives are still seeking witnesses. The accident occurred just after 9am on Watling Street, near the junction with Halcot Avenue.

The male bus driver was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and drug-driving. He has been bailed until early November pending further inquiries.

Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision to contact them at 101, quoting reference CAD 2309/03AUG.