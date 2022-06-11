Ade Ajayi showed “boundless compassion” as a hospital nurse

Ade Ajayi had been working at the hospital trust since 2019 (family photo / Adobe Stock)

A hospital nurse has died while climbing one of Britain’s tallest and most popular mountains.

Colleagues have paid tribute to Ade Ajayi, 30, who died while scaling Mount Snowdon in North Wales on Monday (6 June).

Ade, a trainee nursing associate with the rehabilitation team at Montagu Hospital in Mexborough, South Yorkshire, “could light up a room”, staff said.

‘He always put his patients first’

In a statement, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: “Ade joined Team DBTH in 2019 and was a much-loved and respected member of the team within Rehab 1 at Montagu Hospital.

“As a Trainee Nursing Associate, he always put his patients first and typified all that is good about the NHS.

“We have no doubt that he would have gone on to have had a long and fruitful career at the Trust, making a difference to so many.

“Colleagues describe Ade as having a heart of gold and someone who was a pleasure to work with and who could light up a room.

“They say Ade always showed boundless compassion when dealing with individuals, and was a confidant and friend to so many.

“Put simply he will be so sorely missed by all those who knew him, but always remembered.”

No further details have been released about Ade’s death.

An online fundraiser has been set up to support his family and help cover funeral costs, with friends pledging to walk Snowdon in his memory.

Richard Reasbeck, who set up the crowdfunding page, said: “Whoever knew Ade knows he was always the life of the party, someone who said it how it was and had no fear.