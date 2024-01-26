Adi Whiting, with partner Sarah and their baby son Sylvester pictured at The Carpenters Arms pub in Boston where he worked. (Supplied)

A 35-year-old man has sadly died after suffering a serious head injury in an alleged assault outside the pub where he worked. Adi Whiting had been ‘unresponsive’ in intensive care at Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham since being seriously injured on the night of Sunday, January 14.

Family announced his death this week on Facebook. Since then there has been an outpouring of grief via social media - with numerous people leaving messages of condolence and posting comments in tribute to Adi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many say they are ‘heartbroken’ at his death, with some describing Adi as ‘one-of-a-kind’ and writing how he had touched so many lives where he lived in in Boston, Lincolnshire. Officers were called to reports of a violent incident outside The Carpenter’s Arms pub, in Witham Street, at around 11pm on January 14. Adi had worked at the pub as a bar manager for a number of years.

Adi Whiting with his partner Sarah and their son Sylvester.

Tragically, in his last Facebook post, published the day before he was injured, Adi shared a photo of his partner and wished her a happy birthday. The couple have a baby son together, Sylvester. Six days ago, a GoFundMe page was set up by Jan Riley, co-owner of The Carpenters Arms, to help raise money to support Adi’s family. So far it has raised more than £20,000 with donations still coming in.

Adi’s older brother Sid Whiting has shared some words of tribute. ”It is with a heavy heart I write to inform you all of Adi's passing,” he writes. “He never showed any responses to treatment and his final moments were spent with [his partner] Sarah-Lilly and [mum] Debbie by his side.

"The love from the community and beyond this last week has been unbelievable. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being so supportive and it fills us with such pride to see how loved he was. We are all devastated beyond belief and will need time to fully come to terms with what's happened. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Pilgrim Hospital for initially taking care of Adi and Queens Medical Centre ICU for being incredible and giving him the best care possible, and huge shout out to Lincolnshire Police and the surrounding forces for their amazing work as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So long, my brother. My only brother. Sylvester will always know what a wonderful man you were... your heart was big enough to infect everybody you met with joy. We'll take good care of him for you."

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that a murder investigation is underway following Mr Whiting's death. The force said in a statement: "We are saddened to report that 35-year-old Adrian Whiting, who was allegedly assaulted in an incident in Witham Street on 14 January, in Boston, has died.

"Officers investigating the case have received formal notification from the hospital where he had been receiving care since the incident. His family will be supported by specially-trained officers and we ask that their privacy is respected at this time.