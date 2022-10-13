Thames Valley Police have been clear that ex-boyfriend Adnan Choudhry was always interviewed as a witness and not a suspect in Leah Croucher’s disappearance.

The brother of missing teenager Leah Croucher was told by a judge to stop taking the law into his own hands after threatening her ex-boyfriend after she disappeared.

Leah, 19, vanished in Milton Keynes in February 2019 while she was walking to work. On Wednesday, police said the search for her had turned into a murder investigation after finding some of her personal items and human remains at a property in Loxbeare Drive.

Haydon and Leah Croucher

Haydon Croucher, 24, was accused of making threats to a man called Adnan Choudhry on social media after Leah went missing, who he described as her ex-boyfriend.

Thames Valley Police have been clear that Mr Choudhry was always interviewed as a witness and not a suspect, and said “he has always made himself available” for interview.

He entered the dock at Aylesbury Crown Court in May 2019 facing a charge of causing Mr Choudry to fear that violence would be used against him by making threats and abusive messages between 1 February and 30 April.

Judge Francis Sheridan told Haydon to stop taking the law into his own hands and was asked if he would accept a voluntary restraining order that would protect Mr Choudhry, to which he agreed.

Judge Sheridan told the missing girl’s brother at the time: “This is a real tragedy. You and your family are entitled and deserving of utter sympathy from everybody, because Leah has gone missing.

"I cannot go into the details of the police investigation but can tell you it is being controlled at a very high level. It is detailed and, if I respectfully say so, they really are trying desperately hard.

"You must allow them, however strongly you feel, to do the investigating. You will jeopardise their investigation if you get it into your head that somebody is responsible for it.

"The police have fully investigated the person that you suspected. There is, at this stage, nothing to support those suspicions.

"Can I plead with you to behave so that police can complete this investigation, I would love to say ‘with a happy ending,’ but I simply do not know. She is missing."

Haydon Croucher

Judge Sheridan imposed a restraining order which prevented Haydon from approaching within 25 metres of Mr Choudhry, contacting him in any way, or visiting the Knowles Hill area of Milton Keynes. The order is equivalent to an order made after an acquittal, the court heard, but breaching it could lead to a criminal conviction.

The judge later added: “I repeat, the family have the court’s sympathy, but I beg you, please, let the police do the job and there is no basis for your suspicions about Mr Choudhry. I am quite confident the OIC (officer in charge of the case) will keep you and the family abreast of developments if there are any."

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: "Mr Choudhry is a witness who has provided a detailed statement regarding his friendship and relationship with Leah. The investigation team have spoken to Mr Choudhry on a number of occasions since Leah disappeared and he has always made himself available.

"Officers are continuing to receive information and reported sightings of Leah all of which are assessed and investigated accordingly. At this time there have been no further confirmed sightings since Leah was seen in Buzzacott Lane, Furzton at 8.16am on Friday February 15.

"Thames Valley Police remain committed to finding Leah. We are investigating a number of lines of inquiry and we continue to support Leah’s family through this incredibly difficult and upsetting time.

"We are continually working with Leah’s family to identify lines of inquiry and opportunities to seek information and maintain the public profile of the investigation."

What happened to Haydon Croucher?

Haydon, 24, tragically took his own life just before the nine-month anniversary of Leah’s disappearance after telling a therapist he was struggling to cope since she vanished.

Haydon’s mum Tracey Furness said after his death that her son was “consumed with pain and anguish” and felt “alone” and “lost” after his sister vanished, and “felt he had no other choice other than to take his own life.”

He was found dead in his flat in Bletchley, near Milton Keynes, in November 2019, after being discovered by his mum and older sister Jade. He was rushed to hospital where he sadly died two days later, a coroner’s court heard in 2020.

During Haydon’s inquest in 2020, assistant therapist Chantelle Tillison said in the last of three sessions he felt there was no future for himself.

Human remains were found at a propety in Loxbeare Drive, Milton Keynes, in the search for Leah Croucher (Photo: PA)

What is the latest in the search for Leah Croucher?

Human remains were found by detectives searching for missing Leah Croucher on Wednesday at a property in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police began searching the house after a tip-off from a member of the public on Monday, and launched a murder inquiry when they found a rucksack and other personal belongings of Leah’s.

Graphic: Kim Mogg / NationalWorld

The force said in a statement: “During our forensic examinations at the scene in Loxbeare Drive, Milton Keynes, we have identified human remains.

“The forensic examination continues and will do for some time. It is likely to take some time to formally identify the deceased. Leah’s family continue to be kept informed and updated.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter urged members of the public in the Loxbeare Drive area on the day Leah disappeared - 15 February 2019 - and those with relevant information to come forward.

He said: “I appreciate the passage of time that has passed but we remain hopeful that somebody may have a crucial piece of information, particularly given this significant development today.

“It may be that you have CCTV in the area. If you have any footage from around the time of Leah’s disappearance, please check this and contact us on 101 or online, quoting reference number 43190049929.”