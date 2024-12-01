Adopt a dog this Christmas as charities urge pet lovers to help abandoned animals

The Dogs Trust rehoming centres in Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh currently have over 80 dogs of various breeds and ages in search of loving homes. From playful puppies to gentle seniors, these dogs are waiting for families to give them a fresh start and a chance at happiness. Similarly, Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch, covering Liverpool and surrounding areas, has over 50 dogs hoping to find a permanent home in time for the holidays.
Over at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds, 15 cats and dogs, including Tilly and Millie - a pair of energetic two-year-old cocker spaniel sisters - are also in need of homes. The charity ensures that all animals, whether surrendered by previous owners or rescued, receive care and attention until they are matched with suitable families.
