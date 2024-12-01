Getty Images

Adopt a dog this Christmas as charities urge pet lovers to help abandoned animals

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

1st Dec 2024, 10:00am

Dog adoption centres across England are making a heartfelt plea for potential owners to come forward as the festive season approaches.

The Dogs Trust rehoming centres in Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh currently have over 80 dogs of various breeds and ages in search of loving homes. From playful puppies to gentle seniors, these dogs are waiting for families to give them a fresh start and a chance at happiness. Similarly, Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch, covering Liverpool and surrounding areas, has over 50 dogs hoping to find a permanent home in time for the holidays.

Over at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds, 15 cats and dogs, including Tilly and Millie - a pair of energetic two-year-old cocker spaniel sisters - are also in need of homes. The charity ensures that all animals, whether surrendered by previous owners or rescued, receive care and attention until they are matched with suitable families.

Reggie is an Hungarian Vizsla up for adoption in Merseyside. He is four-years-old and can live with children over the age of 16 but will need to be the only pet. He is house trained and can be left for a few hours once settled.

1. Reggie - Hungarian Vizsla

Reggie is an Hungarian Vizsla up for adoption in Merseyside. He is four-years-old and can live with children over the age of 16 but will need to be the only pet. He is house trained and can be left for a few hours once settled. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

Charlie is a Miniature Poodle up for adoption in Merseyside.

2. Charlie - Miniature Poodle

Charlie is a Miniature Poodle up for adoption in Merseyside. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

Nero

3. Nero (

Nero | Dogs Trust Merseyside

Rosco is a young pup who is still learning all about the world. He’ll need his family to help him with his basic training along with building up any time on his own and a refresher with house training. He’ll be best suited to being the only pet in the home but would love to keep up his social skills with other dogs when out on walks

4. Rosco (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross)

Rosco is a young pup who is still learning all about the world. He’ll need his family to help him with his basic training along with building up any time on his own and a refresher with house training. He’ll be best suited to being the only pet in the home but would love to keep up his social skills with other dogs when out on walks | Dogs Trust Darlington

