Helping Yorkshire Poundies in Rotherham has taken in 11 dogs under tragic circumstances, offering them a second chance at life. Among them is Kermit, a Pocket Bully found covered in scars believed to be bite wounds from other dogs. Another heart-wrenching case is Hazel, a Mastiff who tragically lost all her puppies just before arriving at the shelter. T
Many of these animals have overcome neglect, abuse, or abandonment, and are ready to start fresh with families who can offer patience, love, and stability.
If you're considering adding a furry friend to your family, these shelters provide a wide variety of options.
1. Kermit
"He’s the most adorable dinky Pocket Bully who is approx 3-4 yrs old. Kermit came into our care from our local stray pound and has really come out of his shell now and has shown us his cheeky, playful personality! He is around the size of a small, short legged Staffy. He’s quite a vocal boy when he’s excited, and likes to shout at his toys when he’s playing with them, and will tell you if he wants you to hurry up! Generally though, he’s very quiet and settled in his kennel, and is happy to be left on his own with no separation anxiety at all. He loves a comfy bed and being nice and warm. His little legs don’t take him too far, so he won’t be needing an active home! Kermit will need a pet-free and child-free home – he was found covered in scars, which looked like dog bite wounds, and he is understandably wary of other dogs." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
2. Milo
"Lovely big softie Milo is longing for his home comforts back. He is a 7 yr old American Bulldog, and sadly has found himself in kennels after his owner passed away. Milo has been very well cared for in his past, and has been very loved by his previous owner. Understandably, he found being in kennels a big shock to the system, and he really wants to be back in a loving home. He’s a really lovely big boy who is approx 48kg in weight, so does need someone used to larger breeds, but he’s such a good boy." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
3. Harry
Harry is an 11 year old Jack Russell cross who is looking for a quiet retirement home. He’s a lovely and smart little chap but also quite a sensitive soul who needs a gentle hand with someone who won’t be too overbearing with him – he loves a fuss on his terms, but doesn’t want any heavy handling.
He has shown no issues around other dogs, and could live with a small calm dog. He enjoys a couple of walks a day to stretch his legs. He doesn't enjoy car journeys, but he can manage short trips when necessary. He would love a calm, quiet, child-free home with a private, secure garden. | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
4. Bertie (Beagle Cross)
Bertie is a fun and energetic six-year-old Beagle Crossbreed who lives life to the full! He loves people and is very friendly with everyone he meets, but can forget to keep his paws on the floor when making new friends! He'll be fine with older kids who are comfortable around bouncy dogs and he should be fine sharing with another playful doggy friend. | Dogs Trust Leeds
