1 . Kermit

"He’s the most adorable dinky Pocket Bully who is approx 3-4 yrs old. Kermit came into our care from our local stray pound and has really come out of his shell now and has shown us his cheeky, playful personality! He is around the size of a small, short legged Staffy. He’s quite a vocal boy when he’s excited, and likes to shout at his toys when he’s playing with them, and will tell you if he wants you to hurry up! Generally though, he’s very quiet and settled in his kennel, and is happy to be left on his own with no separation anxiety at all. He loves a comfy bed and being nice and warm. His little legs don’t take him too far, so he won’t be needing an active home! Kermit will need a pet-free and child-free home – he was found covered in scars, which looked like dog bite wounds, and he is understandably wary of other dogs." | Helping Yorkshire Poundies