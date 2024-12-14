Adopt a rescue dog this Christmas as adorable pups in search of loving homes

As Christmas approaches, animal rescue centres across the UK are urging people to consider giving rescue dogs and puppies a forever home. From Merseyside to Yorkshire and beyond, hundreds of adorable dogs are seeking loving families, stressing that "dogs are for life, not just for Christmas."

Based in Whiston, Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral, and St Helens. With over 50 dogs in its kennels, the centre is offering a wide variety of breeds and ages, including Bulldogs, Lurchers, Spaniels, Pomeranians, Whippets, Akitas, and Belgian Shepherds.

The centre has seen an increase in abandoned pets due to the cost of living crisis, and they warn that such cases often spike during the festive season. To support their efforts, local dog lovers can donate toys and treats to make the dogs’ Christmas extra special. For those ready to adopt, the team encourages visits to meet the furry residents and learn more about the process on the Dogs Trust website.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies in Rotherham is seeking a foster home for "Christmas Angel," a four- to five-month-old puppy abandoned and left in stray kennels. Described as a “skinny” and sweet pup, Angel is in need of a safe place to avoid returning to kennels while she awaits her forever family.

Dogs Trust centres in Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh have over 80 dogs collectively waiting for adoption. From lively pups to older dogs, these shelters hope to find homes for all their residents before the holidays. For a closer look at some of these dogs, visit Dogs Trust.

The RSPCA’s Wakefield branch in Leeds is caring for several animals, including Maple, a lively four-month-old German Shepherd who recently underwent surgery but remains energetic and loving. The shelter also supports pet owners struggling with costs by offering advice and resources to keep pets in their current homes.

If you’re not ready to adopt but still want to help, consider donating to your local shelter or volunteering.

1 . Nala - Whippet cross Nala is a Whippet cross aged between five and seven years old. She is is looking for a home in Merseyside that she could share with another well matched dog and any children over the age of 10, but no cats or small furries. She is house trained and once settled could be left for around 3 - 4 hours without too much worry, although she may have the odd accident if left for too long. | Dogs Trust Merseyside Share

2 . Beryl - Bulldog cross Beryl is a Bulldog cross looking for a home in Merseyside. Beryl can live with other dogs and children around the age of ten. Dogs Trust have no history for her and cannot guarantee that she is house trained. Beryl currently has "cherry eye" which will be repaired when she is neutered. | Dogs Trust Merseyside Share

3 . Drago is one of the dogs the RSPCSA is keen to re-home Drago is one of the dogs the RSPCSA is keen to re-home | Dean Atkins Photo: Dean Atkins Share

4 . Hank (French Bulldog Cross) Hank is a fun, energetic lad who would love an active home with adopters who will continue fun training games with him and will offer him lots of play time. He has the potential to live with another dog but he can be bouncy and excitable when meeting other dogs so will be need to be a dog that will be up for matching his play style. | Dogs Trust Darlington Share