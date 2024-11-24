Adorable dogs available for adoption in UK: Pets in need of loving homes this winter

Whether you’re looking for a tiny companion or a larger breed to join your family, there are countless pups waiting for their forever homes. Here’s a round-up of some of the dogs currently up for adoption, along with how you can help make a difference.

In Leeds, the RSPCA Wakefield and District branch is home to many animals, including energetic Milo, a two-year-old Terrier Cross who loves dog-friendly hot dogs. The centre provides care and shelter for dogs in need until they find a new home. The charity also offers advice to pet owners struggling with the costs of food or healthcare, ensuring pets and owners receive the support they need.

In Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh, these centres have more than 80 dogs currently looking for families. Dogs Trust is showcasing pups of all breeds and sizes, including Pomeranians, Bichon Frises, German Shepherds, and Labradors.

In Liverpool and Merseyside, The Dogs Trust branch here serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral, and St Helens. Over 50 dogs are awaiting adoption, hoping to find homes in time for Christmas.

Birmingham Dogs Home has also seen a sharp increase in the number of dogs arriving due to neglect and abuse. The charity is urgently appealing for homes, with 13 dogs currently needing shelter.

1 . Milo Milo is a tiny two-year-old Terrier Cross who has bundled of energy - and loves dog-friendly hot dogs. He is very food motivated and treats are a great way to train him. He'd love a family that can support him as he grows up. | RSPCA Share

2 . Ajay Ajay is a seven-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a friendly, engaging personality. He's known for his gentle nature and well-mannered behaviour, excelling in loose lead walking. Ajay seeks a home where he’ll be involved in family activities, prefers to be the only pet, and would do best with dog-savvy children aged 14 and older. | RSPCA Share

3 . Tilly and Millie Tilly and Millie are an energetic and inseparable pair of two-year-old Cocker Spaniel sisters, known for their playful personalities. They love outdoor adventures and thrive in an active home where they can burn off energy through walks, play and agility training. They’re happiest together and need a family who can spend plenty of time with them, though with gradual training, they could learn to be alone for short periods. | RSPCA Share