Courtesy of Dogs Trust. these nine featured dogs are based at Dogs Trust’s Loughborough centre, and prospective adopters are encouraged to reach out to Dogs Trust for more information.
1. Ceaser
Ceaser is a clever and characterful six-year-old Harrier Cross, who is ready to greet his new family with lots of sniffs and some impressive tricks. Ceaser is a sucker for long, adventurous walks, away from the main drag and along a rural path, to stretch his legs and explore (mainly with his nose). He’ll settle far smoother into an adult only environment, and while he tends to enjoy socialising with other doggies out and about, when he comes to his home, he would prefer if all the attention could just be on him! Find out more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/harrier/1240006 Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Bella
Nine-month-old Bella is an adorable puppy Labrador who needs patient adopters to guide her into a confident adulthood. She would like a child free, pet free home, so she can freely express her excitable puppy behaviours whilst also being able develop at her own pace. With her brown floppy ears and long tongue that hangs ever so slightly to the right, she’s impossible to say no to. See more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/retriever-labrador/3464850 Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Batman
Batman is a charming Staffie Cross, who could be the hero you’ve been waiting for. This five-year-old boy would make the most loving and loyal companion for any adopter willing to give him the time and patience to keep his training going. While he is happy to socialise with other pet pals while out on walkies, when it comes to home time, he would like your undivided attention - he may even get you bouncing around the garden with him. See more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-staffordshire-bull/1240736 Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Eli
Eli is a cheeky Trailhound Cross with big floppy ears and an even bigger personality to match. He is a playful and tactile boy who has lots of fans at the rehoming centre. Eli is looking for a home with an existing dog, who can give him confidence, stability and a friend in a big, scary new environment. Once you build a relationship with Eli, you’ll be rewarded with a loving, loyal dog. View more here: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/trailhound/1265014 Photo: Dogs Trust
